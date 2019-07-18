1/7 The International Court of Justice heard the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav, sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of being an Indian spy, and ruled that Pakistan must review his death sentence and provide him consular access. PTI The International Court of Justice heard the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav, sentenced to death by a...

ICJ judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf delivered Kulbhushan Jadhav's verdict and came down heavily on Pakistan for violating Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav's rights by not providing him consular access or the ability to choose his own defence attorney during his closed trial by a military court. PTI

Jadhav, 49, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" in April 2017 based on an "extracted confession". This image shows Indian and Pakistani officials sitting during the hearing. PTI

India's Ambassador to the Netherlands Venu Rajamony and MEA Joint Secretary (Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran) Deepak Mittal were present at ICJ. The court said that Pakistan is under an obligation to inform Jadhav without further delay of his rights and to provide Indian consular officers access to him in accordance with Article 36 of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations. PTI

Mohammad Faisal (R) is a Pakistani diplomat who is the current spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and he is in office since 2017. He is accompanied by Anwar Mansoor (L). They spoke to reporters outside ICJ. The case took two years and two months to complete. Reuters

A Cambridge University law graduate, Khawar Qureshi is the youngest lawyer fighting a case in the ICJ. In its 42-page ruling, the court ruled that Pakistan had "breached" the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations, which gives countries the right to consular access when their nationals are arrested abroad. Reuters