IAF's Sukhoi, Jaguar, C-130J land on India's new emergency landing strip on Rajasthan highway
The National Highways Authority of India has developed the 3-km section of the Satta-Gandhav stretch of NH-925
1/5
Indian Air Force’s C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft, Sukhoi Su-30 MKIs and a Jaguar aircraft undertook landing demonstrations during the inauguration ceremony of the Emergency Landing Field on National Highway 925A near Barmer in Rajasthan. ANI
2/5
According to an official statement, the National Highways Authority of India has developed the three-kilometre section of the Satta-Gandhav stretch of NH-925A, as an emergency landing facility for the IAF. A total of 12 highways in different states, including the Agra-Lucknow expressway, have been identified as potential emergency landing airstrips. ANI
3/5
The C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft carried Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Roadways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria to the event. Image Courtesy: @SpokespersonMoD/Twitter
4/5
The government has said the ELF will normally be used for smooth flow of vehicular traffic. But, during operations for Indian Air Force, the service road will be used for road traffic. The ELF was constructed in 19 months. The work for this ELF was commenced in July 2019 and was completed in January 2021. Image Courtesy: @SpokespersonMoD/Twitter
5/5
In October 2017, fighter jets and transport planes of the IAF had conducted mock landings on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway to show that such highways can be used by the IAF planes for landing in case of an emergency. ANI