1/9 In the wee hours of Tuesday morning, a dozen Indian Air Force Mirage-2000 aircrafts launched precision strikes in Pakistan's Balakot, Muzzafarabad and Chakoti, eliminating Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp and over 300 militants. Seen here are people celebrating the successful mission. PTI

2/9 The attacks came 12 days after 40 CRP personnel were killed in a suicide bomb attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. Seen here are scenes of celebrations of retaliatory measures taken by India on Tuesday. PTI

3/9 Following the strikes, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Mumbai's Naval base were put on high alert. Jammu residents took to the streets to hail the Indian government's strong reaction to the Pulwama attack. PTI

4/9 The IAF strikes were appreciated by leaders across various political parties and by people from all walks of life. People exchanged sweets with paramilitary soldiers in Kolkata. PTI

5/9 Appreciation for the bold move by Narendra Modi-led central government was voiced in the Delhi, Haryana and Maharashtra Assemblies. Seen here are more scenes of celebration from Kolkata. PTI

6/9 Families of jawans who lost their lives in the Pulwama attack said that the strikes gave them a certain sense of satisfaction even though their loss cannot be remedied. Scores of people took part in a march and shouted slogans to hail the bold move. PTI

7/9 In Allahabad, people exchanged sweets with paramilitary personnel when news of the IAF strikes across the LoC spread. PTI

8/9 Members of Mumbai's Raza Academy gathered to celebrate the mission's success. They stood waving tricolours and holding placards with messages like 'We salute the bravery of IAF'. PTI