New local estimates show that Hurricane Michael killed at least 30 people in four states in the United States, as the storm made its way through the southeastern part of the country last week.

Twelve bodies were recovered in FLorida's Bay County, Sheriff Tommy Ford told local media, bringing the toll up to 20 in the state. Teams from volunteer organisations are searching for more than 1,135 people in Florida who lost contact with friends and family.

The powerful Category 4 storm, which made landfall along Florida's Gulf of Mexico coastline on 10 October, with winds of up to 250 kilometers per hour, also left one person dead in Georgia, three in North Carolina and six in Virginia.

Hurricane Michael left scenes of destruction in its wake in Florida, and authorities fear the toll could still increase as the search operation continues in the most heavily damaged areas.

Nearly 1,37,000 Florida homes and businesses were still without power on Tuesday, and several water and food distribution points were still in place for affected residents throughout the state.

Nearly 1,90,000 homes and businesses remained without power in Southeast US, with residents of battered coastal towns forced to cook on fires and barbecue grills.