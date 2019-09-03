1/8 Hurricane Dorian unleashed massive floods across the Bahamas on Monday, pummeling the islands with so much wind and water that authorities urged people to find flotation devices and grab hammers to break out of their attics if necessary. At least five deaths were blamed on the storm. AP Hurricane Dorian unleashed massive floods across the Bahamas on Monday, pummeling the islands...

It has caused more than 1,300 flights to be cancelled within, as well as into and out of, the US. The flight-tracking site FlightAware says the unusually high number of cancellations on Monday were due mostly to the ferocious storm. At least another 1,000 cancellations are expected on Tuesday.

Officials said they received a "tremendous" number of calls from people in flooded homes. A radio station received more than 2,000 distress messages, including reports of a 5-month-old baby stranded on a roof and a grandmother with six grandchildren who cut a hole in a roof to escape rising floodwaters.

"We are in the midst of a historic tragedy," Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said. In this image, Georgia governor Brian Kemp can be seen holding a Hurricane Dorian briefing at the Glynn County Public Safety Complex after ordering 6 counties to evacuate on Monday.

A National Guard official, John Anderson, said many people were complying with the evacuation orders. "We have not seen much resistance at all," he said in a phone call with reporters. People do understand that Dorian is nothing to mess around with."

The National Hurricane Centre said the storm is expected to move "dangerously close" to the Florida east coast late Monday through Wednesday evening and then move north to coastal Georgia and South Carolina on Wednesday night and Thursday.

On Sunday, Dorian's maximum sustained winds reached 185 metres per hour (297 kilometres per hour), with gusts up to 220 metres per hour (354 kilometres per hour), tying the record for the most powerful Atlantic hurricane ever to make landfall.