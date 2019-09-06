1/9 After triggering tornadoes in South Carolina, Hurricane Dorian was closing in for a possible direct hit Friday on North Carolina's Outer Banks, a string of low-lying islands, even as it weakened to a Category 1 storm. A tornado touched down in the The Farm at Brunswick County in North Carolina Shores. AP After triggering tornadoes in South Carolina, Hurricane Dorian was closing in for a possible...

Twisters spun off by Dorian peeled away roofs and flipped trailers in South Carolina, and more than 250,000 homes and businesses were left without power. In this picture, floodwaters swirled around a storm drain as heavy rain fell from Hurricane Dorian in Southern California's Myrtle beach on Thursday. AP.

The hurricane hammered the Bahamas with 295 kmph winds, killing at least 30, but swept past Florida at a relatively safe distance.This 5 September satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, shows the northwest area of Marsh Harbor, in Great Abaco, Bahamas, after the passage of Hurricane Dorian. AP

Dorian swamped roads in historic downtown of Charleston, South Carolina, and knocked down some 150 trees and toppled power lines. Johnny Crawford navigates his kayak down a flooded street on Thursday in Charleston in southern California following Hurricane Dorian. AP

About 150 evacuees were camped out at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina, speedway spokesman Scott Cooper said. Residents of the Boardwalk RV Park discuss the path of a possible waterspout or tornado, generated by Hurricane Dorian, struck northern Carolina. AP.

The toll from Hurricane Dorian has risen to 30 in the Bahamas, Prime Minister Hubert Minnis told American network CNN on Thursday. In this picture, the extensive damage and destruction in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian can be seen in The Mudd, Great Abaco, Bahamas on Thursday. AP

The United Nations said 70,000 in the Bahamas were in "immediate need" of aid. A destroyed boat is seen at a marina after Hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas. Reuters.

Dorian's winds weakened after sunset Thursday to 161 kmph, before falling further early Friday to 90 mph (145 kmph), making it a Category 1 storm.A view of a looted supermarket after Hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas. Reuters