Hungry eagles, fiery volcanoes and Angelina Jolie! The best of 2022, courtesy Siena Photo Awards
The Siena Photo Awards delivers stunning and breathtaking visuals, highlighting some of the best photography of 2022. Take a look at some of the winners of the contest, which saw over a thousand entries
1/15
<strong>The Feast of the Eagles</strong>: Every November, Bald Eagles come to feast on salmons in the Chilkat river. This Bald Eagle let the photographer crawl very close to him with a wide angle lens while keeping eating very relaxed. The animal let our eyes into his world. Image Courtesy: Edo Pellach/Siena International Photo Awards
2/15
<strong>Hey</strong>! The photographer has been trying to shoot a charismatic portrait of a great white shark using different techniques for years. Finally, he designed and constructed his own carbon pole and remote trigger: the sharks were instantly attracted to the camera. The wonderfully calm sea and nice evening side lighting complete the shot. Image Courtesy: Matthew Smith/Siena International Photo Awards
3/15
<strong>Polar Bear 81</strong>: Every year in October and November polar bears will head out to the Hudson Bay icesheets looking for food. Here a curious polar bear approached the rear of the open deck of a buggy vehicle where many curious visitors were also trying to catch a good close up of the giant creature. Image Courtesy: Bob Chiu/Siena International Photo Awards
4/15
<strong>Way to Hell</strong>: A line of small erupting craters in the West of the Land of Ice and Fire. A river of lava guides the viewer’s eye, while thick smoke rises high into the sky. Seeing a volcanic eruption, hearing and smelling it, and feeling the unbelievable heat on your skin is a unique experience. Image Courtesy: Nadine Galandi/Siena International Photo Awards
5/15
<strong>High Hopes:</strong> Even in 2020, while we were all struggling with COVID, the world did not stop: people continued to flee from wars and poverty, looking for a better future and putting their lives at risk. In the Mediterranean Sea, even the rescuers, led by hope, have not stopped.. Image Courtesy: Fabrizio Maffei/Siena International Photo Awards
6/15
<strong>Last Hug:</strong> This leopard, named Olimba, has just killed the mother of the baby baboon, which keeps clinging to her mother’s body, such as it was a last hug. Olimba transports the mother and the small baboon to her cub, to feed him. The baboon tries to escape without success. Image Courtesy: Igor Altuna/Siena International Photo Awards
7/15
<strong>Joker Smile:</strong> It is said that buildings are lifeless subjects. However, as an architectural photographer, the author thinks it is exactly the opposite. The title of this image tells a different story: the one of a polka-dot building with a smiling roof. The moon completes the face of this brick Joker. Image Courtesy: Muhammad Almasri/Siena International Photo Awards
8/15
<strong>Common Toad Moving:</strong> Toads are funny and shy amphibians by definition. In the shot the simplicity of the greenish background is highlighted. The protagonists seem to be fleeing: the movement effect gives a touch of dynamism, which contrasts with the calm nature of these creatures. Image Courtesy: Davide Vezzaro/Siena International Photo Awards
9/15
<strong>I Go Flying, I Come Flying:</strong> In this phase of their life, juvenile seahorses usually move holding on to any floating object with their tails. Sometimes they grab and swim on a piece of seagrass, seaweed, or on a piece of plastic. This time, the young seahorse moves using the feather of a seagull. Image Courtesy: Francisco Javier Murcia Requena/Siena International Photo Awards
10/15
<strong>Notting Hill Carnival:</strong> Once a year, since 1965, Notting Hill’s Carnival is held along the neighbourhood’s streets. It stems from Caribbean carnival traditions and the sociopolitical characteristics of post-1948 migrations. The picture shows some particular faces and how the event looks like nowadays. Image Courtesy: Francesco Gioia/Siena International Photo Awards
11/15
<strong>Mother, Tender Love:</strong> Mother bears, in particular, are very caring of the young ones. Today, due to climate change, bears have to travel greater distances to forage for food and survive. Sometimes the mother must hold her young one by her side while searching for the next hunting area. Image Courtesy: Amos Nachoum/Siena International Photo Awards
12/15
<strong>Work:</strong> Nagarbari Ghat is one of the busiest river ports in the country. Importers of fertilizers, food grains, coal, and cement use this route for easy transportation. Usually, labourers work here all day long to unload the products from the ships. They carry the bags and get paid per bag at the end of the day. Image Courtesy: Rahat Bin Mustafiz/Siena International Photo Awards
13/15
<strong>Smokey Coat:</strong> Dressed like a detective from past times, a gentleman is passing through a cloud of underground steam rising from beneath East 37th Street. In the background, skyscrapers and ancient buildings complete the picture. Image Courtesy: Michael Kowalczyk/Siena International Photo Awards
14/15
<strong>Back to Birqash:</strong> Three traders unload a camel from their truck in the small town of Birqash. During the morning they’ll be buying and selling camels at the weekly market. The work day has just begun. Image Courtesy: Jonathan Jasberg/Siena International Photo Awards
15/15
<strong>Angelina Jolie and Bees Number 1</strong>: This portrait was shot for Natgeo to promote Angelina’s Women for Bees initiative on World Bee Day. Everyone on set had to wear a full bee suit. The actual queen bee pheromone was applied on Angelina to make the bees congregate there. Angelina stood perfectly still for 18 minutes without a sting. Image Courtesy: Dan Winters/Siena International Photo Awards