Shujaat Bukhaari, a senior journalist and editor-in-chief of 'Rising Kashmir' was shot to death by three unidentified men on Thursday evening.

Thousands of friends and admirers came to attend the funeral, braving heavy rain to mourn a veteran journalist, who had championed peace in times of conflict and may have been killed for it.

Bukhari was laid to rest at his native place, Kreeri in Baramulla district, where his ancestral graveyard is located. Meanwhile, The Rising Kashmir, which hit the stands as usual, carried its former editor-in-chief's black and white picture against a black background. The newspaper also carried the message that it would not be cowed by cowards who had snatched him from them.

As people assembled in hundreds to pay their respects to Bukhari, The Rising Kashmir also pulished an article that said 'We will uphold your principle of telling the truth however unpleasant it may be'.