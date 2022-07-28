Photos

Huma Qureshi's athleisure-themed birthday bash was a star-studded affair

Huma Qureshi turned 36 and on this occasion, the actress threw a birthday bash that was graced by the likes of Vidya Balan, Anurag Kashyap, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Saqib Saleem, Sonakshi Sinha.

FP Staff July 28, 2022 14:26:46 IST
Birthday girl Huma Qureshi arrived in style for her birthday bash
1/9
Huma's brother Saqib Saleem was also clicked in his Uber cool avatar
2/9
Vidya Balan posed for the flashbulbs before heading for Huma Qureshi's birthday celebrations
3/9
Sonakshi Sinha looked radiant as she also made an appearance at Huma Qureshi's birthday bash.
4/9
Aparshakti Khurana knows how to keep it cool and casual. His recent outing is a testimony to that
5/9
Anurag Kashyap and Huma Qureshi worked together on Gangs of Wasseypur so the man had to be present for her birthday celebrations.
6/9
Anshula Kapoor looked cute as a button in a pink shirt that had Kapoor written on it in Hindi.
7/9
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa complimented each other really well in their respective casual outfits. The duo acted in the 2014 Citylights.
8/9
Saqib Saleem and Huma Qureshi shared an adorable moment as the brother fed her sister with a piece of cake.
9/9
