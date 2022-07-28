Huma Qureshi's athleisure-themed birthday bash was a star-studded affair
Huma Qureshi turned 36 and on this occasion, the actress threw a birthday bash that was graced by the likes of Vidya Balan, Anurag Kashyap, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Saqib Saleem, Sonakshi Sinha.
Birthday girl Huma Qureshi arrived in style for her birthday bash
Huma's brother Saqib Saleem was also clicked in his Uber cool avatar
Vidya Balan posed for the flashbulbs before heading for Huma Qureshi's birthday celebrations
Sonakshi Sinha looked radiant as she also made an appearance at Huma Qureshi's birthday bash.
Aparshakti Khurana knows how to keep it cool and casual. His recent outing is a testimony to that
Anurag Kashyap and Huma Qureshi worked together on Gangs of Wasseypur so the man had to be present for her birthday celebrations.
Anshula Kapoor looked cute as a button in a pink shirt that had Kapoor written on it in Hindi.
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa complimented each other really well in their respective casual outfits. The duo acted in the 2014 Citylights.
Saqib Saleem and Huma Qureshi shared an adorable moment as the brother fed her sister with a piece of cake.