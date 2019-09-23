1/7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US president Donald Trump on Sunday addressed the mega 'Howdy, Modi' event in Houston, Texas, with over 50,000 Indian-Americans present at the NRG stadium. AP Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US president Donald Trump on Sunday addressed the mega 'Howdy,...

2/7 At the event, Modi and Trump clasped hands as they took the stage to a mix of drumbeats and cheers. Many spectators in the crowd of wore white T-shirts that proclaimed: 'Howdy, Modi.' AP

3/7 Furthermore, Trump did not use his official podium with the official seal but spoke from behind one that had India and US flags on it. AP

4/7 Making a strong pitch against terrorism in the presence of the US president, Modi asked the crowd to give Trump a standing ovation, as he targeted Pakistan and its Prime Minister Imran Khan, without directly naming them. AP

5/7 Trump praised Modi for doing 'exceptional job' in India and said over 60 million people participated in the general polls in India and voted 'overwhelmingly' for him. AP

6/7 Modi said that he expects positive results from his talks with Trump in the next few days. 'He (Trump) calls me a tough negotiator. But he is an expert in the art of the deal. I am learning a lot from him,' Modi said. AP