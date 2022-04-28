How to beat the heat, India style!
A life-threatening heatwave has arrived in India, shattering temperature records. Mercury levels in the north have already crossed the 40 degrees-Celsius mark and it's only going to get worse
1/8
Indians are experiencing a brutal heatwave that is throwing lives and livelihoods out of gear - and there is no relief in sight. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heat wave conditions in large parts of the country for at least the next five days. AFP
2/8
Frequent power cuts during the excruciating weather is adding to people's woes. In such a situation, Indians have taken to innovative ways to keep cool -- from drinking juices, to covering their heads to even just taking the plunge in lakes and ponds. AP
3/8
A man splashes water on his face at a market place during an extremely hot day in Mumbai. AP
4/8
A schoolgirl enjoys an ice popsicle during a hot summer day in Amritsar. The state of Punjab is also in the grips of a heatwave, which will continue till at least 2 May. AP
5/8
People enjoy a cold drink during a hot summer day. The weather department has issued a yellow alert in Delhi after the national capital recorded the highest temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius at Siri Fort Complex on 27 April. AP
6/8
A man covers his head with a cloth to take shelter from the heat in New Delhi. This year, Northwest India recorded the hottest March in 122 years, with an average maximum temperature surpassing the previous record of 30.67 degrees Celsius in 2004. AP
7/8
A man takes rest under a tree on a hot summer day in Allahabad. AFP
8/8
A woman walks holding an umbrella during an extremely hot day in Mumbai. AP