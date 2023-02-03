How Ranbir & Shraddha followed a strict regime to look sizzling in the song Tere Pyaar Mein from Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar
The audience is loving the music, it’s vibe and has been hearing it on loop as they showered tremendous amount of love on social media for the same. The highlight of the song is lead pair’s steaming chemistry.
1/5
Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are all set to be seen together for the first time in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The audience have been eagerly waiting to watch their on screen chemistry and to our surprise, yesterday, the makers preponed and dropped the first song titled ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’.
2/5
The audience is loving the music, it’s vibe and has been hearing it on loop as they showered tremendous amount of love on social media for the same. The highlight of the song is lead pair’s steaming chemistry and their attractive on-screen form till date that has made everyone drool over them. Shraddha Kapoor looks effortless, amping up the temperature as she twirled, danced, and grooved with Ranbir, who is a complete thirst trap in the lanes of Spain.
3/5
As appealing as the duo looks on screen, there has been a lot of hard work involved to achieve that body. Talking about all the hard work both the stars put in and how they managed to deliver the performance, a source informs – “The actors wanted to look the part and be in their fittest avatar during the shoot of this beautiful song. They followed a strict work out and diet regime. Both Ranbir & Shraddha had their personal trainers who trained them for two hours in the morning during the shoot schedule. The duo also used to go for runs daily after shoot and followed strict diet, even though both of them are foodies.”
4/5
While the hard work of the duo paid off as they look super amazing on screen, not to mention the song has been shot across exotic locations in Spain making it a visual treat for the audience and the fans. After watching this song, we surely can’t keep calm to watch this gorgeous lead pair in ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’.
5/5
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.