1/6 A Muslim in the Buddhist-majority country of Myanmar, the 19-year-old Win Lae Phyu Sin is one of the youngest beauty care bloggers in the country. Along with technique, her beauty tutorials on applying eyeshadows and highlighters are also indicative of the identity that the hijab-clad woman belonging to a minority community in the country has created for herself. Reuters/Ann Wang A Muslim in the Buddhist-majority country of Myanmar, the 19-year-old Win Lae Phyu Sin is one of...

2/6 Win Lae Phyu Sin recently attended a beauty product launch along with other beauty bloggers in Yangon, Myanmar. She sported a white and green full-sleeved gown and a green headscarf. Reuters/Ann Wang Win Lae Phyu Sin recently attended a beauty product launch along with other beauty bloggers in...

3/6 The 19-year-old interacting with a videographer at the beauty product launch. For some of Win Lae Phyu Sin's students, her tutorials are not merely about make-up, but also about building confidence and pride in an identity constantly questioned by fellow Buddhist citizens. Reuters/Ann Wang The 19-year-old interacting with a videographer at the beauty product launch. For some of Win Lae...

4/6 The beauty blogger and teacher's cool, chic vibe, stylish clothes that complement her hijabs, elaborate mascara, and eyeshadow layered in bold colors have garnered admirers. Her efforts to create an identity for herself while staying close to her roots has not gone unnoticed. "I saw her applying make-up while wearing the hijab and it's amazingly beautiful," said Hay Mann Aung, 20. Reuters/Ann Wang The beauty blogger and teacher's cool, chic vibe, stylish clothes that complement her hijabs,...

5/6 The beauty care teacher clicks a picture of her student after teaching her class how to apply makeup. Nearly 600 people have attended her classes conducted in a makeshift studio. Reuters/Ann Wang The beauty care teacher clicks a picture of her student after teaching her class how to apply...