How Mohamedali Budhwani convinced Mike Tyson to admit that 'India is not a Third World Country!'

“I was determined to give it my best shot and showed up with my team at Tyson’s office in fancy limousines. They wanted 50% fees to be first cleared with no guarantee of him agreeing to visit India but, said that the advance fees would be returned if he doesn’t agree. I cleared the fees, too and still, there was no response for 4 days. I gave up thinking that nothing will happen when I was finally told that I’ve got 15 minutes to convince him. I took a limousine to meet him and put my best foot forward to convince Tyson that India was an unmissable opportunity. From the allotted 15 minutes, we ended up speaking non-stop for over 4 hours and he immediately signed the contract to come to India with one more condition that he has to visit the Taj Mahal. When he arrived in India, I left no stone unturned to make it the best hospitable experience for Tyson. Right from the visit to the Taj Mahal to an evening with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to fulfilling another of his wishes to tour Dharavi, Tyson saw my unwavering passion towards MMA and determination. On his return to the airport, Tyson was so impressed that he confessed to me, saying that he was wrong and, “India is not a third-world country”.