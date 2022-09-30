How Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s sweet, simple, slice-of-life cinema continues to stun and surprise

6/6

Khubsoorat– His last hit, and last memorable piece of work. Mukherjee’s films have often been about an outsider, that acts as a tool of disrupting the norm. It could be home or a place of work. Here, Rekha enters (again a dysfunctional family) a house with her cantankerous and contagious demeanour and inspires an otherwise swollen and soulless family to brim with some spirit. Of course, she succeeds. Such was the sheer magic of a Mukherjee film that 24 years later, even Sonam Kapoor succeeded in spreading her magic in the remake.