How COVID-19 has only increased the struggles faced by the trans community
The Centre recently launched the scheme 'SMILE: Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise' aimed to provide welfare and rehabilitation to the transgender community
1/5
The COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to its knees. Many watched their loved ones die, while some lost their means of livelihood. During this period Aarohan, which helps the unprivileged, transgender persons and sex workers, distributed rations, safety kits and medicines among people in collaboration with Oxfam India’s Mission Sanjeevani programme. Image Courtesy: Vaibhav Raghunandan, Copyright: Oxfam India
2/5
Food and hygiene kits being distributed among members of the transgender community by Oxfam India in Kirari, Delhi. Image Courtesy: Indraneel Chowdhury, Copyright: Oxfam India
3/5
Aarohan’s work involves engaging and providing education, employment opportunities and advocacy to unprivileged people, transgender persons and sex workers. They work among different communities in North West Delhi. Image Courtesy: Vaibhav Raghunandan, Copyright: Oxfam India
4/5
Sakshi, 23, ran away from her family in Nangloi when she was a teenager to find her way in Delhi. During the pandemic, she was mostly at home. The lack of government support made paying for rent and food an impossibility. Image Coutesy: Vaibhav Raghunandan, Copyright: Oxfam India
5/5
Vaccine hesitancy was rampant among transgender persons in the early days of the drive, fuelled by a lack of government advocacy and information led them to rely on social media to learn about what the vaccine offered. Image Courtesy: Vaibhav Raghunandan, Copyright: Oxfam India