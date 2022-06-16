Hot, hotter, hottest! America left high and dry due to heatwave
A record-breaking heatwave, stretching from parts of the Gulf coast in the south to the Great Lakes in the midwest, has led authorities to issue an order to over 120 million Americans to stay indoors
1/8
More than 100 million Americans have been advised to stay indoors amid record-breaking heat. The heatwave that began in the Southwest now covers more real estate in the Central and Southern US. AP
2/8
Record high temperatures were set throughout the US, particularly in the south-west, prompting cities to try to find ways to cope with potentially lethal heat. AFP
3/8
The heat has become so dire that government officials have been racing to provide cooling options for vulnerable people. AP
4/8
National Weather Service meteorologist warned that hotter weather will continue into mid-June. “These are significant temperatures and temperatures that are dangerous to everyone, if you don’t take precautions.” AP
5/8
A child plays at a water park as the temperature reaches 115 degrees in Imperial, California. In addition to the heat, California also had to battle the wildfires. AFP
6/8
NWS meteorologist Alex Tardy added, "We’ve had some prior heatwaves this year but not as intense as this one or as long." AP
7/8
A man dives into the cool waters of the Comal River in New Braunfels, Texas. AP
8/8
Larese Jones, 9, of East Garfield Park, plays with other children in her mother's day care in the Crown Fountain on Michigan Avenue in Chicago. Much of the Midwest and a swath of the South are facing a potentially dangerous and deadly heatwave. AP