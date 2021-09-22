'Horrific': US Border Patrol agents whipped, rounded up migrants on horseback

5/5

The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas has called for changes in how the agency works. "Border Patrol must end the use of horse-mounted agents in Del Rio, Texas," the ACLU chapter said. "The images circulating from the border are vile and unacceptable." "The situation of Haitian families at the Del Rio bridge is dramatically illustrating what has thus far been largely out of sight, which is that the Biden administration has not in fact distanced itself on asylum policy from the Trump administration," Lee Gelernt, an ACLU attorney was quoted as saying by CBS News on the issue. AP