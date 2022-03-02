Hope for moms-to-be in Ukraine: Bomb shelters, basements turn into maternity wards
As war rages above ground and explosions can be overhead, Ukrainians have sought safety underground in bomb shelters and basements
In makeshift shelters and underground railway platforms across Ukraine, families trying to protect the young and old and make conditions bearable amid the bullets, missiles and shells outside. Kateryna Suharokova holds her newborn son Makar in the basement of a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward and used as a bomb shelter in Mariupol. AP
Medical workers move a patient in a basement of a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward and used as a bomb shelter in Mariupol. AP
Kateryna Suharokova kisses her newborn son Makar in the basement of a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward and used as a bomb shelter in Mariupol. Mariupol is seen as a key target for Russian forces for its economic value and its location, which would help Russia establish a land corridor between the Crimean Peninsula and the Russian mainland. AP
A maternity nurse shows a newborn baby to a woman who gave birth at a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward in Mariupol. Russian strikes on the key southern port city of Mariupol seriously wounded several people. AP
Medical workers show a newborn baby to a woman who gave birth in a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward in Mariupol. AP
Medical workers tend to women who gave birth in a basement of a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward and used as a bomb shelter in Mariupol. AP