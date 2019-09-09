1/6 Thousands of students formed human chains outside schools across Hong Kong on Monday to show solidarity after violent weekend clashes between police and activists seeking democratic reforms in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. AP Thousands of students formed human chains outside schools across Hong Kong on Monday to show...

Many also rallied against what they viewed as excessive use of force by police, with one student carrying a placard that read, 'Stop violence, we are not rioters.'

Protesters in their Sunday march appealed to President Donald Trump to 'stand with Hong Kong' and ensure Congress passes a bill that would impose economic sanctions and penalties on Hong Kong and mainland China officials found to suppress democracy and human rights in the city.

Hong Kong journalists, some wearing helmets and gas masks, complained at the police briefing that riot police had used pepper spray and threatened media personnel covering the weekend clashes.

High school and university students across Hong Kong held hands on Monday, following similar protests last week, forming long human chains that snaked into the streets outside their schools. They were joined by many graduates wearing the protesters' trademark masks.