1/6 Protesters gather in Hong Kong’s Victoria Park for a peaceful demonstration for democracy in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. AP Protesters gather in Hong Kong’s Victoria Park for a peaceful demonstration for democracy in the...

2/6 Heavy rain fell on tens of thousands of umbrella-ready protesters as they started marching from a packed park in central Hong Kong, where mass pro-democracy demonstrations have become a regular weekend activity. AP Heavy rain fell on tens of thousands of umbrella-ready protesters as they started marching from a...

3/6 Protesters demonstrate next to a banner depicting a woman with an injured right eye during an earlier rally to demand democracy and political reforms in the city. Reuters Protesters demonstrate next to a banner depicting a woman with an injured right eye during an...

4/6 A replica of the Goddess of Democracy is displayed, wearing a hard hat, gas mask, handcuffs and covered in a red liquid during a protest rally in the Sunday rally in Hong Kong following a day of dueling rallies that highlighted the political divide in the Chinese territory. AP A replica of the Goddess of Democracy is displayed, wearing a hard hat, gas mask, handcuffs and...

5/6 Protesters make space for an ambulance to travel during the Sunday rally in Hong Kong. AP Protesters make space for an ambulance to travel during the Sunday rally in Hong Kong. AP