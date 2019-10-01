1/6 Tens of thousands joined anti-government demonstrations that spread across the semi-autonomous Chinese territory even as Communist leaders in Beijing celebrated 70 years in power. AP Tens of thousands joined anti-government demonstrations that spread across the semi-autonomous...

Organisers said at least 100,000 people marched along a broad city thoroughfare in defiance of a police ban, chanting anti-China slogans and some carrying Chinese flags defaced with a black cross. Police didn't provide an estimate of the turnout.

Riot police fired tear gas in at least six locations and used water cannons in the business district as usually bustling streets became battlefields.

The smell of stinging tear gas and smoke from street fires started by protesters engulfed the Wan Chai, Wong Tai Sin, Sha Tin, Tuen Mun, Tsuen Wan and Tsim Sha Tsui areas. Protesters hurled gasoline bombs, bricks and other objects at police.

Widespread fighting and destruction prompted an ominous warning on Tuesday evening from Hong Kong's embattled police force, that rioters posed "a serious threat to public peace and order." Police seen detaining an anti-government protester in Hong Kong on Tuesday.