Homecoming! 530 Indians return from strife-torn Sudan
The past few days have been dreadful for Indians stranded in Sudan. Now they are relieved to be back home. Over 530 nationals were evacuated from the conflict-hit country as part of Operation Kaveri by two Indian Air Force aircraft and a naval ship
Two military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) evacuated over 250 Indians from Sudan after a naval ship rescued another 278 citizens from the strife-torn country as part of Operation Kaveri. The total number of Indians evacuated so far from Sudan stands at around 530, according to official data. News18
Under its evacuation mission “Operation Kaveri,” India has set up a transit facility at Jeddah and all the Indians have been taken to the Saudi Arabian city after their evacuation from Sudan. The first batch of 278 Indians was evacuated by Indian Navy’s frontline ship INS Sumedha on Tuesday. News18
According to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the first C-130J aircraft brought to Jeddah 121 passengers while the second plane evacuated 135. “A second C-130 flight reaches Jeddah bringing 135 passengers from Sudan. #OperationKaveri moving steadily forward,” he tweeted. Image Courtesy: @MEAIndia/Twitter
At Port Sudan, the Indian Navy forces were spotted helping a woman board the INS Sumedha. Notably, India has set up a control room in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah to facilitate the evacuation of Indians from Sudan. News18
During the major Indian Navy evacuation effort, hundreds of Indians queue in Port Sudan. Chetan Patel and his wife Megha from Anand district who boarded INS Sumedha told Indian Express, “The last six days, while the Indians were awaiting evacuation, were tough. The electricity connection had been snapped and there was no water to take a bath… Meanwhile, bombing went on continuously.” News18
Indian men settle in after boarding INS Sumedha. India on Sunday said it has positioned two transport aircraft of the IAF in Jeddah and naval ship INS Sumedha at Port Sudan as part of its contingency plans to evacuate the Indians. News18
An Indian family poses at Port Sudan as they arrive to board INS Sumedha. It should be noted here that India stepped up its efforts to evacuate the Indians from Sudan as a 72-hour truce was agreed to between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) following intense negotiations. News18
On the seashore, chants of ‘Jai Hind’ were also heard. Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country’s army and paramilitary group for the last 12 days that has reportedly left around 400 people dead. MEA
EAM Jaishankar on Monday announced the launch of the mission ‘Operation Kaveri’ to bring back the stranded Indians from Sudan that has been witnessing fierce fighting following a power struggle between the army and its paramilitary force. PTI
The Indian nationals pose with “Operation Kaveri” banner at Port Sudan as INS Sumedha with 278 people onboard departed from Port Sudan for Jeddah on Tuesday evening. Image Courtesy: @MEAIndia/Twitter