It was the moment the #MeToo movement had been waiting for: Harvey Weinstein in handcuffs. AP
Weinstein lumbered into a police station carrying books that harkened to his show-business roots: one on the Broadway songwriting team of Rodgers and Hammerstein, and another about famed film director Elia Kazan. AP
His lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, said that he would fight to get the charges dismissed. AP
The charges stem from encounters with two of the dozens of women — some famous, some not — who have accused him of sexual misdeeds. AP
In this courtroom sketch, Harvey Weinstein, center, is escorted into New York County Criminal Court in New York. AP
