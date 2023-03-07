Painting the Town Red, Green and Purple: India celebrates Holi with vibrant colours, dance and music
As some states in India observe Holika Dahan today (7 March), many regions rang in the festival of colours with gulal, good food and merriment. Holi is one of the biggest festivals in the country, celebrated by many communities with much fervour
Red, purple, green, blue and yellow – all these colours are adorning the streets of India as the country rings in Holi. While many states, including Maharashtra, are celebrating the festival today (7 March), others such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar will mark Dhulandi or Rangwali Holi on Wednesday (8 March). AP
Hindus across the world usher in Holi celebrations with their loved ones. People apply gulal (coloured powder) to each other, throw water balloons, dance, savour delicious gujiyas and drink bhang to mark the festival of colours. Reuters
Holi, which heralds the arrival of spring and marks the end of winter, is celebrated in India, Nepal and other countries which have a large Indian subcontinent diaspora. It is one of the biggest festivals of the Hindu community after Diwali. AP
Children in Jammu celebrated Holi by putting abir or coloured powder on each other. Many states will be observing Holika Dahan today, a bonfire ritual that is held a day before Holi. It is also known as Holika Deepak or Chhoti Holi. AP
Like other festivals, legends are also connected with Holi. It is believed that Lord Krishna, who had blue-hued skin, smeared Radha’s face with colours. This became a tradition and people started applying colours to each other on Holi in the Braj region of Uttar Pradesh. AP
On Holika Dahan, devotees light a bonfire and offer prayers. Legends say that the demon Holika tried to kill her nephew Prahlad, on the order of her brother demon king Hiranyakashipu, by sitting with him on a pyre. Instead, she perished herself with her end marking the victory of good over evil. AP
Holi traditions are different across India. In Uttar Pradesh’s Vrindavan, widows play Holi with flowers, which is why it is called Phoolon ki Holi. West Bengal celebrates Holi as Basanta Utsav or the spring festival. Reuters
In Uttar Pradesh’s famous Lathmar Holi, which is celebrated in Nandgaon and Barsana, women playfully beat men with sticks. The men, some wearing turbans, use shields above their heads to protect themselves. AP
People celebrating Holi in Telangana’s Hyderabad sang, danced and threw colours at each other. This festival of revelry that brings individuals of all age groups and different communities together has become so popular that events are organised across the United States, United Kingdom and other places. AP
After playing with vibrant colours, people clean up and eat to their heart’s content. Later in the day, they go and meet relatives or friends to greet them and exchange sweets. Reuters