Holi festivities were subdued on Tuesday with fears of the coronavirus putting a damper on the usually boisterous celebration marked by the throwing of coloured powder and dousing with dyed water. AP

But the coronavirus, which has infected nearly 40 people in India, looks set to spoil the fun this year. "Avoid participating in large gatherings," the Ministry of Health said in notice warning of the danger of the virus, while wishing everyone a "Happy and Safe Holi". AP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he would not celebrate Holi this year. Shopkeepers said rumours that the coloured powders and dyes revellers use in the festival were imported from China had hurt their sales. The coronavirus is believed to have its origins in China, which was detected last year. AP

"Customers are down by at least 50 to 60 percent," said Suresh Singh, a shopkeeper in Lucknow, the capital of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, who sells the powders and dyes. The goverment earlier this week had cancelled "Holi milan" in the backdrop of the coronavirus threat. AP

People dance and throw colored powder during Holi celebrations in Jammu. On this day, people gather and smear each other with colours, and gorge on festive delicacies. AP