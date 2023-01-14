Hockey World Cup 2023: India open account with 2-0 win over Spain in their opening Pool D match

Hockey World Cup 2023, India vs Spain Highlights: India beat Spain 2-0 to get campaign off to winning start Hockey World Cup 2023, India vs Spain Highlights: Full time! It's victory to India over Spain, as they beat the opponents 2-0. Goals from Amit Rohidas and Hardik Singh gave India the 2-0 lead, and Spain were never able to respond to that from there. Positive start to the hosts' campaign.