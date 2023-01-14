Hockey World Cup 2023: India open account with 2-0 win over Spain in their opening Pool D match
Check out some photos from India's first match against Spain at the Hockey World Cup 2023.
1/5
India defeated Spain 2-0 in their opening match of the FIH Hockey World Cup in Rourkela on Friday.
2/5
Goals from Amit Rohidas and Hardik Singh helped India to victory. Twitter @TheHockeyIndia
3/5
The Indian team lineup for the national anthem ahead of the match.
4/5
Fans in huge numbers thronged to the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium. Image: Twitter @TheHockeyIndia
5/5
With the win, India now have three points and sit second in the table, behind England, also with three points.