Ho, ho, ho: From surfing to paragliding, Santa Claus is everywhere!
Despite the COVID-19 gloom, the world is looking all ready to celebrate Christmas with people dressing up as Father Nicholas to mark the festive season
Santa is here! A climber disguised as Santa Claus greets children as he goes down a paediatric clinic building in Ljubljana. AFP
A surfer dressed as Santa Claus rides an artificial wave in a 0.6 degree cold water in the Alaia Bay surf wave pool surrounded by Swiss Alps, in Sion. AFP
Skiers take part in the annual Santa Ski Run on Santa Sunday at Sunday River in Newry, Maine. Over 200 participants took part in the event and helped raise $4,640 for the non profit group River Fund Maine which supports local youth in the area. AFP
A man clothed as Santa Claus paraglides near Ajaccio, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica. AFP
People dressed in Santa Claus costumes and wearing face masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus take part in a morning run in Madrid. AP
Issa Kassissieh, better known as the Santa Claus of Jerusalem, rides a camel on 22 December inside Jerusalem's Old City. AFP
A diver dressed as Santa Claus greets visitors at the Dubai mall aquarium, in the United Arab Emirates. AFP
A man dressed as Santa Claus and a bather whose bathing suit reads "Santa's favorite" pose in the water during the traditional Christmas bath in the French riviera city of Nice. AFP
Revellers take part in the SantaCon 2021 in New York. AFP