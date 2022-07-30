Historic Kentucky floods claim at least 25 lives
Record flash flooding has swamped entire Appalachian towns over the past several days. It has killed at least 25 people in eastern Kentucky and the death toll is expected to rise. AP
Some areas reported receiving more than eight inches (20 centimeters) of rain in a 24-hour period. The water level of the North Fork of the Kentucky River at Whitesburg rose to a staggering 20 feet, well above its previous record of 14.7 feet. AFP
More rainstorms are forecast in coming days as rescue crews continue the struggle to get into hard-hit areas, some of them among the poorest places in America. Here people work to clear a house from a bridge near the Whitesburg Recycling Center in Letcher County, Kentucky. AP
Search and rescue teams are using boats and helicopters to look for survivors of the flash floods caused by torrential rains in the Appalachia region of eastern Kentucky. AFP
It’s the latest in a string of catastrophic deluges that have pounded parts of the US this summer, including St Louis earlier this week and again on Friday. Scientists warn climate change is making weather disasters more common. AP
President Joe Biden said in a social media post that he spoke with Governor Andy Beshear and offered the federal government's support. He also declared a federal disaster to direct relief money to more than a dozen Kentucky counties. AP
Extreme rain events have become more common as climate change bakes the planet and alters weather patterns, according to scientists. Here, volunteers and city workers try to reconnect the water supply to a nursing home in Elkhorn City, Kentucky. AP
The floodwaters raging through Appalachia were so swift that some people trapped in their homes couldn’t be immediately reached, said Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams. Here, a Perry County school bus lies destroyed after being caught in the floodwaters of Lost Creek in Ned, Kentucky. AP
More than 330 people have sought shelter, Governor Andy Beshear said. And with property damage so extensive, the governor opened an online portal for donations to the victims. AP
The impoverished Appalachia region of eastern Kentucky has had flash flooding previously, Governor Andy Beshear said, ‘but we've never seen something like this…folks who deal with this for a living, who have been doing it for 20 years, have never seen water this high’. AFP