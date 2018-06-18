1/7
Mexico's Hirving Lozano celebrates after scoring against Germany. AP
Mexico's Hirving Lozano celebrates after scoring against Germany. AP
2/7
Serbia's Aleksandar Kolarov celebrates after scoring the lone goal in their match against Costa Rica. AP
Serbia's Aleksandar Kolarov celebrates after scoring the lone goal in their match against Costa...
3/7
Mexico celebrate their their 1-0 win over Germany at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium. AP
Mexico celebrate their their 1-0 win over Germany at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium. AP
4/7
Germany's Thomas Muller walks off at the end of their match against Mexico, which ended on a shock loss for the defending champions. AP
Germany's Thomas Muller walks off at the end of their match against Mexico, which ended on a...
5/7
Brazil's Philippe Coutinho celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the Brazil-Switzerland clash. AP
Brazil's Philippe Coutinho celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the Brazil-Switzerland...
6/7
Switzerland's Steven Zuber celebrates after scoring the equaliser against Brazil. AP
Switzerland's Steven Zuber celebrates after scoring the equaliser against Brazil. AP
7/7
Brazil star Neymar looks on during the team's opening clash of the tournament against Switzerland. AP
Brazil star Neymar looks on during the team's opening clash of the tournament against...