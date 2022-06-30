'Hindu lives matter': India erupts in anger after Udaipur tailor's gruesome murder
From Jammu to Karnataka, people across the country protest the killing of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal — an act which has been termed as terror attack and is being probed by the National Investigation Agency
The gruesome killing of a Hindu tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, has inflamed religious tensions in the country. Preliminary investigation into the gruesome killing revealed that one of the two prime accused had links with the Pakistan-based Dawat-e-Islami organisation and had visited Karachi in 2014, the Rajasthan Police chief said. In Kanpur, BJP Yuva Morcha members burnt the effigy of Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot in protest against the killing. PTI
The anger was palpable even in faraway Jammu where Shiv Sena Dogra Front members staged a protest against the killing. PTI
BJP workers shout slogans in Chikmagalur, Karnataka. Following the murder, the hashtag "Hindu lives matter" went viral on Twitter. PTI
In Udaipur, tensions were high when activists of the right wing Hindu Janajagruti Samithi organisation shouted slogans against the murder. AFP
Markets remained closed in most of parts of Jaipur following a bandh call given by a traders' body and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad to protest the brutal killing of a tailor in Udaipur. Elaborate security arrangements have been made in view of the bandh, officials said, adding that emergency services are exempted. AFP
Delhi too saw protests with members of VHP and the Bajrang Dal coming out on the streets to condemn the heinous crime. Nearly 70 members of the group were detained by the Delhi Police. AP
The members of VHP and Bajrang Dal gathered at the Jantar Mantar and raised slogans against the Udaipur barbarism and demanded justice for the deceased tailor. AP
The members were seen holding placards that read 'give death sentence to Hindu killers', 'we won't let India turn into a Taliban state', among several others. AP