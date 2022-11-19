Here's why Irrfan Khan's son Babil could be the next promising debutant on the block!
The actor is set to give the audiences a very unique cinematic experience in the form of Qala that will soon stream on Netflix.
Irrfan Khan’s son Babil is set to give the audiences a very unique cinematic experience in the form of Qala that will soon stream on Netflix. It will mark his debut in Hindi cinema. Netflix dropped the super intriguing trailer of the Anvitaa Dutt directorial, which tells the tale of the rise and fall of a playback singer. Sharing the screen space with Bulbbul fame Tripti Dimri, Babil leaves the audience amazed with his subtle yet impactful character. Set in the 1940s, the psychological drama centres around film industry singer Qala Manjushree, who starts losing her fame to her new competitor Jagan, essayed by Babil.
While sharing the video, Netflix wrote in the caption, “The innocence in her voice is only matched by the pain in her eyes. We are already preparing ourselves to experience the rollercoaster of emotions that is Qala, come 1st December. Streaming only on Netflix.” The video opens by showing Tripti standing in front of a microphone, with the spotlight on her. In a moment, a background voice can be heard asking her “So, you like music?” Responding to the same, Tripti said, “No, I hate it.” After this, the trailer traces back to the musical journey of Qala, which is no less than a rollercoaster ride. At one point in her career, the video shows that she really made it big, as she was even featured in the newspapers next to the then-Prime Minister. But her musical journey takes a turn for the worse when she meets a singer named Jagan, who has a hand in shattering her self-confidence.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Babil will next be seen sharing screen space with R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, and Divyendu Sharma among others in Shiv Rawail’s web series The Railway Men.