Here's why Irrfan Khan's son Babil could be the next promising debutant on the block!

While sharing the video, Netflix wrote in the caption, “The innocence in her voice is only matched by the pain in her eyes. We are already preparing ourselves to experience the rollercoaster of emotions that is Qala, come 1st December. Streaming only on Netflix.” The video opens by showing Tripti standing in front of a microphone, with the spotlight on her. In a moment, a background voice can be heard asking her “So, you like music?” Responding to the same, Tripti said, “No, I hate it.” After this, the trailer traces back to the musical journey of Qala, which is no less than a rollercoaster ride. At one point in her career, the video shows that she really made it big, as she was even featured in the newspapers next to the then-Prime Minister. But her musical journey takes a turn for the worse when she meets a singer named Jagan, who has a hand in shattering her self-confidence.