Here's what you can expect from this year's Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath
The 73rd R-Day parade is an annual showcase of India’s military might and cultural heritage and takes place every year on 26 January
Ahead of Republic Day, rehearsals for the Parade are underway at Vijay Chowk in the National Capital. Indian Air Force personnel rehearse for the Republic Day parade early morning ahead of the 26 January celebrations. Republic Day is celebrated in India every year on 26 January to commemorate the day as the Constitution of India came into effect. ANI
The personnel participating in the parade have to tolerate the biting cold in New Delhi as they practise for the parade. Interestingly, work on the Central Vista, where the parade will be held, is also being carried out simultaneously and workers are in a race against time to complete all the work ahead of the 26 January deadline. ANI
Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, restrictions and curbs have been imposed, which will see a reduction in number of guests. ANI
Indian Coast Guard troops participate in a ritual before their practice for the R-Day parade. ANI
Members of Indian Navy contingent adopt laughter therapy to beat early morning cold at Rajpath in New Delhi. PTI
The 73rd Republic Day parade, which is an annual showcase of India’s military might and cultural heritage, will take place with strict guidelines. Children under the age of 15 will not be allowed to attend. There will also be no standing spectators, and strict distancing and masking protocols will be followed at all times. ANI
The Delhi Police has issued a set of traffic advisory for the Republic Day Parade rehearsals. The advisory says that traffic restrictions will be imposed at Rajpath-Rafi Marg, Rajpath-Janpath, Rajpath-Man Singh Road and Rajpath-C-Hexagon from 9 am to 12 pm from 17 January to 21 January. PTI
The Delhi Police will also feature at the parade. PTI