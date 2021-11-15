Here's a sneak-peek at the redeveloped Rani Kamalapati Railway Station inaugurated by PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the revamped railway station on Monday and dedicated it to the nation
The ‘most modern’ Habibganj Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal was renamed after the Gond queen Rani Kamlapati. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. Image Courtesy: Twitter/@DDNewslive
Redeveloped at an estimated cost of 450 crore, the station has dedicated approach road for traffic to railway station along with municipal roads with its integration in circulating areas and dedicated parking space to ease traffic of both humans and vehicles. Image Courtesy: narendramodi.in
It has seating arrangement to accommodate 700 to 1,100 passengers in the open concourse. For information about the movement of trains, display boards with different languages have been installed throughout the station. Image Courtesy: narendramodi.in
Redeveloped in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode, the station has been designed as a green building with modern world class amenities that also takes into account ease of mobility for the differently-abled. Image Courtesy: narendramodi.in
The station boasts of food courts, restaurants, air-conditioned waiting rooms, dormitory, VIP lounge. Around 160 CCTV cameras have also been installed at the station to keep round-the-clock surveillance. Image Courtesy: narendramodi.in