Here's a peek into the sprawling Lock Upp house of the Kangana Ranaut-hosted show; see pics
Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel, a collaboration between MXPlayer and Ekta Kapoor’s ALTBalaji, is touted to be the most fearless captive reality digital show, where 16 controversial celebrities are put together in a ‘lock-up’ for 72 days while they are stripped of their amenities.
The streaming partners of the reality show ALT Balaji and MX Player have revealed the contestants.
Hosted by Kangana Ranaut, the show will be the haven for the most dramatic and the controversial celebrities who don’t shy away from turning others’ lives into nightmares.
16 controversial celebrities will be locked in jail for months without the basic amenities.
Kangana will be seen taking charge of the contestants, and they will have to abide by her rules. Fifty percent of eviction choices are in Kangana’s hands.
Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp house