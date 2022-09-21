Here are some of Kareena Kapoor Khan's most adorable pictures with Taimur and Jeh on her 42nd birthday
As the gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 42, we look at some of her most adorable pictures with her two sons Taimur and Jehangir
This is arguably the best picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan with her two toddlers- Jehangir Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. This was a picture shared by Kareena on the occasion of Mother’s Day.
Here was another moment Kareena shared on Eid that had Taimur, Jehangir, Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.
Look who’s the other visitor on Kareena’s sets. It’s the adorable Jehangir Ali Khan. The actress calls her the best man for the company. Jeh’s curious expressions are too cute to handle.
On the occasion of Holi, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan could be seen building sandcastles on the beach.
This click is as candid as it can get. Jehangir is busy looking elsewhere and so is Kareena and yes, so is Taimur. Only Saif is looking into the camera in this picture where everyone’s looking very dapper, including the toddlers.
In this immensely adorable moment. Kareena Kapoor Khan poses for the camera and also gives a glimpse of her temple with the idol of Lord Ganesha. What steals the show is little Jeh Baba gorging on the sweets.
That sprawling bedroom aside, what steals the show in this picture is the No-makeup look Kareena aces and Taimur’ cute expressions.
As Taimur Ali Khan takes a nap with his cap on to beat the heat, Kareena pouts only the way she can. The actress describes Tim as the last day visitor on the sets. She also adds he doesn’t like to click pictures just like his father.