Here are Disha Patani's best bikini looks that will raise mercury levels
Let's have a look when Disha took up the bikini attire with ease and aplomb and won hearts with her magnificent aura.
Disha truly made the ambiance shine a bit brighter in a red bikini she wore with her pretty smile.
Having worn a full black bikini, Disha truly took up the hotness parameters to the next level. She clicked a selfie in front of a mirror and won a million hearts.
Winning all the hearts with her cute smile Disha’s hotness just got a bit higher in a pink bikini.
Yet again giving us a major beachside fashion goal, Disha in her multi-colored swimsuit is raising the temperature.
While redefining her sensuality in a white bikini with a pose on the Jet Ski, Disha is giving us major beachside fashion goals.
Meanwhile, on the work front, while Disha has ignited the excitement among the audience with the announcement of her lead in Suriya’s upcoming film, the actress will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Yodha co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, and Project K, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.