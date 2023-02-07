Hema Malini, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Raveena Tandon pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on her first death anniversary
Also present at the Shanmukhananda Hall, the venue where the respects to the Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar were paid were Reena Roy, Poonam Dhillon, and Asha Parekh.
On the first death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, several names of the industry came together to pay her their tribute and respects. In this image, we can see veteran actor Hema Malini.
Also present at the venue was Kajol.
In this image, we can see Kajol, Hema Malini, and Asha Parekh together in the same frame. Recently, in an exclusive interview with Firstpost, when asked about anxiety, Kajol said, “If I had a solution to anxiety? There’s not solution to anxiety. For all those suffering from anxiety, they have to see something within themselves what’s making them anxious. Rather than talking tablets, if they can look inside and find out the reason, and fix that, it takes guts to fix that, that’s bravery, to be able to fix that.”
Raveena Tandon was too a part of the event to tribute Lata Ji. When asked exclusively by Firstpost on the Padma Shri honour, Tandon revealed, “The first person who informed me was actually the press. They said that the list is out and your name is there. This year for me was full of awards for KGF and Aranyak and each and every award that I have won for these two films from Filmfare to Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award, I thank God for it. And winning the Padma Shri was like a cherry on the top.”
Rani Mukerji and Lata Mangeshkar had a pretty long association with films like Mujhse Dosti Karoge and Veer-Zaara. She wore a traditional outfit for the event to remember the legendary singer.
Actor Rani Mukerji will soon be seen in the upcoming project Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The movie, which is directed by Ashima Chibber of Mere Dad Ki Maruti fame, will release in theatres this year. The Hichki star will be seen essaying the role of a mother, who is courageous and can do anything for her children. The movie revolves around true incidents that rock human rights at a global level, according to the makers of the film. As per a Times of India report, the movie was extensively shot in Estonia, as well as some parts of India.