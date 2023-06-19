Hellish Heatwave: Soaring temperatures bring death and misery to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha
In Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Odisha, at least 98 people have died because of the extreme heat. UP's Ballia district is among the worst hit, recording 54 deaths in the last four days, with temperatures touching 43 degrees Celsius, nine degrees hotter than usual
The number of deaths caused by extreme heat is rising daily in Uttar Pradesh, where a heatwave of unprecedented proportions is raging with no sign of relief due to delayed monsoon. Family members with their patient at a hospital during heatwave conditions in Ballia. PTI
Family members of patients admitted to a hospital due to heatwave conditions, in Ballia. Forty-four people in Bihar and 54 people in Uttar Pradesh died as a result of the unusually hot weather. Due to the extreme heat, at least 100 deaths have been reported from three states: UP, Bihar, and Odisha, according to News18. PTI
A man splashes water on his face to cool himself on a hot summer afternoon in Lalitpur. In Ayodhya, a traffic police officer who was on duty passed away on Sunday after collapsing from the intense heat. AP
Women walk as they carry pitchers filled with drinking water on a hot summer afternoon in Lalitpur. An official said that during the course of the last three days, at least 400 patients with complaints of fever, shortness of breath, and other health issues were admitted to a district hospital in Ballia, reported India Today. AP
People crowd the registration counter at Tej Bahadur Sapru Hospital in Prayagraj, UP. The highest temperature ever recorded in Ballia was 42.2 degrees Celsius on Friday, which is 4.7 degrees above average, according to India Meteorological Data (IMD). AP
A family rests in the shade outside their tent on a hot summer afternoon in Lalitpur. In Bihar, 35 deaths out of 44 deaths occurred in Patna alone, with 19 of those deaths occurring at the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) and 16 at the PMCH. AP
A woman carrying an earthen pot used for storing water pillion rides on a motorcycle on a hot summer afternoon in Lalitpur. The IMD predicts that the heat wave and extreme heatwave conditions would likely last for the next two days across Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh before gradually subsiding on 20 June. AP
A two-person team from Uttar Pradesh’s deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak has been sent to Ballia to investigate the deaths. The shutdown of educational institutions has been ordered for all districts in Bihar, including Patna, until June 24. In light of the intense weather, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to prolong the school year’s summer break till 30 June. AP