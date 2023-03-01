Hell On The Tracks: Train journey in Greece ends in death after horrific head-on collision
Two trains collided in northern Greece, killing at least 36 people and injuring more than 60 others. The crash, one of the worst in the country, took place near the city of Larissa
A passenger train carrying hundreds of people collided at high speed with an oncoming freight train in a fiery wreck in northern Greece, killing 36 and injuring at least 85. The incident took place in Tempe — outside the city of Larissa — when a train travelling from Athens to the northern city of Thessaloniki, and a cargo train from Thessaloniki to Larissa, crashed into each other. AP
The collision was very strong with the first four carriages of the passenger train being derailed, while the first two carriages were ‘almost completely destroyed’. Governor Konstantinos Agorastos was quoted as telling local media: “This is a terrible night… It’s hard to describe the scene.” AP
Rescuers wearing headlamps worked in thick smoke, pulling pieces of mangled metal from the cars to search for trapped people. Others scoured the field with flashlights and checked underneath the wreckage. Several of the dead are believed to have been found in the restaurant area near the front of the passenger train. Reuters
A young man who was evacuated told the media, “There was panic in the carriage, people were screaming.” Another added, “‘It was like an earthquake.” AP
<br />Firefighters at the scene also struggled with the disaster. One said, “We are living through a tragedy. We are pulling out people alive, injured…there are dead. We are going to be here all night, until we finish, until we find the last person.” Another exhausted rescuer said: “I’ve never seen anything like this in my entire life. It’s tragic. Five hours later, we are finding bodies.” AP
Hospital officials in the nearby city of Larissa said at least 25 of those hurt had serious injuries. Reuters
The cause of the deadliest rail crash in Greece in decades remains unclear as of now. Reuters
Stergios Minenis, a 28-year-old passenger who jumped to safety from the wreckage, said the crash was “nightmarish” with a loud bang followed by fire. Currently, authorities have evacuated about 250 passengers of the total of 350 safely to Thessaloniki on buses. Reuters