1/6
Heavy rains lashed Kerala for the third consecutive day on Thursday, leaving a trail of destruction across the southern state. Twitter/@scdalpura
2/6
As water levels in reservoirs increased, shutters for many dams were opened. Idukki dam's shutter was opened for the first time in 26 years. Twitter/@kadakampalli
3/6
Heavy rains also caused landslides which disrupted transport services in many districts of Kerala. Twitter@sovispeak
4/6
Roads and lanes in low lying areas were flooded and commuters were affected. The Minister of Home Affairs said on Thursday that at least 22 people have died so far in the state due to the downpour and landslides. Twitter/@imRohit_SN
5/6
Of the total deaths, at least 11 people were killed in a massive landslide in high-range Idukki. PTI
6/6
Army troops are being mobilised from Bengaluru for deployment in the rain-battered southern state. Four teams of the National Disaster Response Force have also left Chennai to assist the rescue and relief operations. Twitter/@rajannair17
