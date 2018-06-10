1/6 Heavy rains pounded Mumbai on Saturday, marking the official arrival of monsoon in the city and other parts of Maharashtra. IMD has predicted heavy showers over south Konkan region and Goa on Sunday as well. PTI Heavy rains pounded Mumbai on Saturday, marking the official arrival of monsoon in the city and...

On Saturday, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the city was deluged with 76 millimetre rains till 6 pm, and the eastern and western suburbs received 28 milimetre and 32 millimetre respectively.

Trains on the suburban section of the Central Railway (CR) were running late due to the showers. There were no cancellations. Two flights had to be diverted due to the bad weather.

Waterlogging was reported in parts of central Mumbai like Dadar east, Parel, Sion, and Kings Circle. The BMC said flooding was prevented in even the most flood-prone zones in the city because of corrective works carried out in 120 areas.

The IMD has forecast thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds at many places in Mumbai till Sunday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places in the city.