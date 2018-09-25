1/5 Heavy rains lashed several areas of Himachal Pradesh on Monday with the weatherman issuing "high alert" for Kullu district. Five people were killed in the state in separate incidents due to the rains. AP Heavy rains lashed several areas of Himachal Pradesh on Monday with the weatherman issuing "high...

2/5 The Indian Air Force (IAF) recused 21 people stranded on islets in the swollen Beas river in Kullu disrict over the last two days. As heavy rains and flash floods disrupted normal life in several parts of the state, a couple was seen inspecting their house that was damaged in flooding of Beas river. AP The Indian Air Force (IAF) recused 21 people stranded on islets in the swollen Beas river in...

3/5 Following heavy and incessant rainfall, the Babeli Nature Park in Kullu was also affected. Image courtesy: Twitter/@ANI Following heavy and incessant rainfall, the Babeli Nature Park in Kullu was also affected. Image...

4/5 Due to lanslides in Kinnaur district, roads were blocked in Wangtu and Tapti area. According to officials, restoration work is underway. ANI/Twitter Due to lanslides in Kinnaur district, roads were blocked in Wangtu and Tapti area. According to...