1/8 The death toll in rain-battered Kerala touched 174 on Friday as a red alert remained in 12 districts. The authorities continued rescue operations after rains subsided and evacuated more survivors to relief camps. Reuters The death toll in rain-battered Kerala touched 174 on Friday as a red alert remained in 12...

2/8 Since 8 August when the rains began pounding the southern state, around 2.40 lakh persons have been lodged in 1,568 relief camps across Kerala. AP Since 8 August when the rains began pounding the southern state, around 2.40 lakh persons have...

3/8 The worst affected districts include Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said after a review meeting with state officials on Friday. Image courtesy: Navy PRO The worst affected districts include Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur, Chief...

4/8 Hundreds of defence personnel, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, helped by more than 20 helicopters, mounted search and rescue operations. Fishermen along with their motorboats too joined the humanitarian efforts. Reuters Hundreds of defence personnel, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, helped by more than...

5/8 Waters from the Periyar river and its tributaries kept many towns in Ernakulam and Thrissur districts submerged. The worst affected include Paravur, Kalady, Chalakudy, Perumbavoor and Muvatupuzha. AP Waters from the Periyar river and its tributaries kept many towns in Ernakulam and Thrissur...

6/8 The red alert in Kasargode and Thiruvananthapuram districts was withdrawn on Friday though the warning continued in other 12 districts in Kerala. Image courtesy: Navy PRO The red alert in Kasargode and Thiruvananthapuram districts was withdrawn on Friday though the...

7/8 As of Friday, 16 teams of the army, 28 of coast guard, 39 of NDRF and 42 of navy were engaged in rescue operations. Fourteen more NDRF teams will reach Kerala during the day, said Vijayan. Twitter@NDRFHQ As of Friday, 16 teams of the army, 28 of coast guard, 39 of NDRF and 42 of navy were engaged in...