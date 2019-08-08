1/7 The districts of Kolhapur and Sangli have been battered by rains for the last few days and grappling with floods. Sixteen deaths have been reported in rain and flood-related incidents from western Maharashtra, in the last seven days. PTI The districts of Kolhapur and Sangli have been battered by rains for the last few days and...

2/7 Teams of the Territorial Army, the Navy and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are conducting rescue operations in Kolhapur and Sangli and six more NDRF teams will be airlifted to Kolhapur by Wednesday evening, the Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said.

3/7 The Southwest Monsoon is in its full fury, causing heavy rainfall in several pockets across the country. In southern India, Kerala and Karnataka have borne the maximum brunt of heavy rainfall. Three districts of Kerala, Idukki, Malappuram, and Kozhikode, remain on a red alert on Thursday.

4/7 Gujarat is likely to be one of the worst-hit states as weathermen warn of the flood-like situation in view of the heavy rainfall prediction for 9 August. A weather agency said that the intensity of these rains is expected to go down from 10 August.

5/7 All schools, colleges and anganwadi centres in Kodagu district, Karnataka, have been closed for two days including Thursday and Friday, as rain continues to wreak havoc in the region. The district administration gave the directions after IMD issued a 'Red Alert' in Kodagu for the next 48 hours.

6/7 As heavy rains pounded several parts of Kerala, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts on 8 August. "These districts are likely to get extremely heavy rainfall of over 240 mm in 24 hours and may experience landslides," an IMD release said.