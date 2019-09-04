1/7 Heavy rains pounded Mumbai and neighbouring districts in Maharashtra on Wednesday, causing flooding in low-lying areas and suspension of several trains services, delayed flights and slow traffic movement on roads. AP Heavy rains pounded Mumbai and neighbouring districts in Maharashtra on Wednesday, causing...

2/7 The India Meterological Department's (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded 206.6 millimetres of rains between 8.30 am and 2.30 pm on Wednesday. AP The India Meterological Department's (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded 206.6 millimetres of...

3/7 The weather department also issued a 'red alert' for the city, its suburbs, Thane and Palghar till Thursday, and asked the authorities to be prepared to handle any situation. Reuters The weather department also issued a 'red alert' for the city, its suburbs, Thane and Palghar...

4/7 Due to the overflowing of the Mithi River, over 1,400 people were shifted from Kranti Nagar in Kurla to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shelter. Twitter@mybmc Due to the overflowing of the Mithi River, over 1,400 people were shifted from Kranti Nagar in...

5/7 Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Indian Navy took part in the rescue and relief operations across the city. Twitter@indiannavy Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Indian Navy took part in the rescue and...

6/7 Local and long distance trains services were severely affected on Wednesday. Western Railway suspended trains on slow lines between Churchgate and Vasai Road for a few hours due to water logging at Matunga Road. AP Local and long distance trains services were severely affected on Wednesday. Western Railway...