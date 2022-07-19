‘Heat apocalypse’: From France to Britain, forest fires wreak havoc across Europe
Heatwaves have caused wildfires across European countries that have claimed the lives of around 1,000 people in Spain and Portugal alone. As the deadly blazes destroy thousands of hectares of land, many flee their homes
A firefighter tries to estinguish forest fire that spread around the village of Eiriz in Baiao, north of Portugal. According to a Reuters around 1,000 of firefighters have tried to control wildfires in the centre and north of Portugal. AFP
Firefighter aircraft Air Tractor AT-802F Fire Boss drops water over a wildfire in north Portugal. More than 100 deaths have been attributed to the week-long heatwave in Spain . Heatwaves across Europe have triggered wildfires in countries like Spain, France and Portugal. AFP
In France, wildfires have forced more than 14,000 people out of their homes and seven emergency shelters have been set up to receive evacuees, according to The Guardian. AP
People take a walk at the Le Moulleau pier in Arcachon, France under a large cloud of black smoke coming from a nearby wildfire. In France, wildfires have spread over 11,000 hectares. AP
Flames rise from a forest engulfed in wildfire in Spain. The country recorded temperatures as high as high as 45.7C. AFP
A resident watches the fire as it advances in Pumarejo de Tera, Spain. The country's military has joined firefighters to contain forest fires across the country. AP
A man sprays water on the ground after a forest fire near a village in northern Spain. The country reported over 360 deaths as a result of the heatwave. AFP
Residents watch a large wildfire that covered a woodland in Lickey Hills Country Park, England. According to The Guardian, the Met Office said that temperatures in southern Englad could exceed 40C. AP