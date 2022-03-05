Heartbreak: War-hit Ukrainians flee their homes, spark refugee crisis of epic proportions
Ukrainians are fleeing by foot, train, and car to reach neighbouring countries. Many are enduring lengthy journeys, crowding, and lines at train stations and borders, with limited access to food and shelter.
1/8
Ever since Russia began its offensive against Ukraine, locals, fearing their chances, have been leaving the country, triggering a massive exodus and a refugee crisis of mammoth proportions. More than one million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded nine days ago, according to the UN, with many leaving via the borders with Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, and Moldova. Aleksander, 41, presses his palms against the window as he says goodbye to his daughter Anna, 5, on a train to Lviv at the Kyiv station, Ukraine. AP
2/8
A woman kisses a child as they queue to board a bus after leaving Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland. The UN refugee agency has said that “many more” are trying to leave the country, and estimated that four million people could flee Ukraine as the war continues to rock the country. AP
3/8
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. AP
4/8
A Ukrainian soldier tries to disperse the crowd as they push to enter a train to Lviv at the Kyiv station, Ukraine. AP
5/8
People leave the town of Bucha, close to Kyiv, Ukraine. As of Thursday, the United Nations said 331 civilian deaths and 675 civilian injuries were recorded in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, though the actual number is likely to be much higher. AP
6/8
Refugees, mostly women with children, arrive at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland. AP
7/8
Refugees, mostly women with children, wait for transportation at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland. Ukrainians have walked through the night while others escaped the east of the country by train, car or bus. Many were greeted by awaiting relatives and friends. AP
8/8
People fleeing Ukraine gather at the border crossing in Palanca, Moldova. More than 1 million people have fled Ukraine following Russia's invasion in the swiftest refugee exodus in this century, the United Nations said Thursday. AP