Heartbreak: War-hit Ukrainians flee their homes, spark refugee crisis of epic proportions

Ever since Russia began its offensive against Ukraine, locals, fearing their chances, have been leaving the country, triggering a massive exodus and a refugee crisis of mammoth proportions. More than one million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded nine days ago, according to the UN, with many leaving via the borders with Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, and Moldova. Aleksander, 41, presses his palms against the window as he says goodbye to his daughter Anna, 5, on a train to Lviv at the Kyiv station, Ukraine. AP