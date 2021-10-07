'Heart of fire': When California's wildfire overtook homes and brought about complete destruction

2/7

Speaking on the winning series, Edelson was quoted as saying, "I like being able to show what happens on this planet. In 10 years covering wildfires in California, I've never seen anything like what this year brought. The new normal now seems to be that every fire season brings a new surprise." This image of Bidwell Bar Bridge in Lake Oroville during the Bear fire in Oroville, California last year looked like it was running straight into the heart of the flames. AFP