The three-day-old HD Kumaraswamy government in Karnataka on Friday won a vote of confidence without a contest after the BJP MLAs walked out of the Assembly before the floor test. PTI

Kumaraswamy's motion seeking the confidence vote was declared passed by a voice vote by Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar in the absence of the BJP MLAs. Kumaraswamy greeted his deputy G Parameshwara after the floor test. PTI

The JD(S)-Congress coalition had claimed the support of 117 MLAs in the 224-member House with an effective strength of 221. While the Congress has 78 MLAs, JD(S) has 36, and BSP one. The alliance also claimed support of the lone KPJP MLA and an independent. PTI

While seeking the trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly, Kumaraswamy asserted that the Congress-JD(S) coalition government would complete its five-year tenure. PTI